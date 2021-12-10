AW Ship Management scores management deal for three nuclear transport vessels

December 10, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

UK-based ship management company AW Ship Management has been appointed by Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS) to provide ship management services for its fleet of three specialist nuclear cargo vessels.

Following a competitive tender process, the ship management firm will now deliver all technical and crew management services for the vessels, and a pool of around 130 seafarers, on an initial five-year contract. The value of the contract is £59 million (around $78 million), according to the company.

NTS is part of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. Its fleet provides a vital service safely transporting nuclear materials for multiple clients worldwide.

A handover period is now underway, with the full contract scope due to begin from April 2022. As part of the agreement, AW Ship Management will maintain a base in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, which has been the home port of NTS’ vessels for over 40 years.

The appointment by NTS builds on AW Ship Management’s experience supporting UK government-owned and chartered vessels. This has included managing the Foreland Shipping roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) fleet on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and working with the St Helena Government.

Furthermore, the business recently secured a contract to manage the research vessel Cefas Endeavour for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

“We’ve developed a prominent position for our business supporting public sector fleets and this contract win is testament to our … experience in the market. Our team consists of … maritime professionals who … know how to adapt their knowledge to reflect the needs of different, specialist vessels. We are looking forward to supporting the NTS team,” Paul Trudgeon, Managing Director of AW Ship Management, said.

“The award of this contract demonstrates our continued commitment to providing safe, secure and reliable nuclear shipping solutions to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and our customers in Japan and around the world,” Peter Buchan, NTS Shipping Director, added.

“I’m particularly pleased that the award of this contract to AW Ship Management represents a continued commitment to the Barrow community.”