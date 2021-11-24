BAE Systems’ next-gen power and propulsion system to reduce emissions

November 24, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

British arms, security, and aerospace company BAE Systems has launched its next-generation power and propulsion system for the marine market to help operators reach zero emissions.

Courtesy of BAE Systems

Said to improve electrical efficiency and vessel range, increase propulsion power, and simplify installation, the HybriGen power and propulsion system uses smaller and lighter components for vessels.

As described, its modular accessory power system (MAPS) and modular power control system (MPCS) allow for a scalable, tailor-made solution to fit the specific power and propulsion requirements of a range of vessels, from sailboats and tugs to passenger ferries.

The company’s facility in Endicott, New York, will conduct the work on the HybriGen power and propulsion system.

“Our investment in this next-generation technology will provide marine operators with cutting-edge capabilities to create clean transportation”, said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems.

“Using a modular design, we can customize our solution to meet the exact needs of each customer, simplifying the installation and improving system reliability. The increased propulsion power and electrical efficiency mean our customers can now accelerate their journey to zero emissions”.

According to BAE Systems, the company has more than 14,000 power and propulsion systems around the globe, saving more than 30 million gallons of fuel and eliminating 335,000 tons of CO2 each year.