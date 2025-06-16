GC Rieber
Home Shipbuilding GC Rieber Shipping to build zero-emission freighter

GC Rieber Shipping to build zero-emission freighter

Vessels
June 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian shipping company GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a letter of intent for the construction of a fully electric battery-powered freight carrier.

Courtesy of GC Rieber

The letter of intent was signed with Norwegian family-owned shipping company K. Sætre & Sønner for the operation of the vessel. K. Sætre & Sønner specializes in the transportation of bulk commodities and general cargo in the North Sea.

GC Rieber Shipping’s subsidiary Polar Energy Shipco received last week a grant from Norwegian government enterprise Enova to support the construction of the specialized vessel.

Being part of Norway’s broader push toward zero-emission maritime transport, the initiative is said to represent a significant milestone in sustainable logistics.

As informed, the vessel will be developed in close partnership with freight owners GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals, both of whom are committed to reducing the carbon footprint of their supply chains. The project aims to demonstrate the commercial and environmental viability of battery-electric propulsion in coastal freight operations.

“This support from Enova enables us to accelerate the transition to zero-emission shipping,” Einar Ytredal, CEO at GC Rieber Shipping, commented.

“Together with GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals, we are proud to lead the way in developing cleaner, more efficient maritime transport solutions.”

The new vessel will be optimized for short-sea operations along the Norwegian coast, featuring advanced battery systems and shore power integration. It is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution compared to conventional diesel-powered ships.

GC Rieber Shipping has an ambition to realize zero-emission vessels across multiple segments. This project is an important step in gaining both development and operational experience with battery-electric systems, which will serve as a foundation for broader adoption of clean technologies in the company’s fleet.

“This project is a key enabler for us to deliver low-emission transport of salts and minerals. We are proud to be in the forefront of delivering sustainable solutions that our customers and partners are continuously asking for,” Per Gunnar Syrdalen, Chief Commercial Officer at GC Rieber Minerals, said.

“We believe that a forward leaning partnership between freight owners is the key to deliver net zero maritime solution. That our sister company are participating and are taking lead is a bonus and made this possible.”

“At Franzefoss Minerals, we are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our operations,” Ingrid Hynne Hoem, Logistics Manager at Franzefoss Minerals, noted.

“Participating in this project allows us to take a concrete step toward more sustainable freight transport and aligns with our long-term climate goals.”

