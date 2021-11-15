Bahri takes delivery of its first gas-ready ABS-classed VLCC

November 15, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Logistics and transportation company Bahri has added its first gas-ready vessel to its Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) fleet.

The vessel, named “Rayah”, has expanded the Bahri’s VLCC fleet to 42. International Maritime Industries (IMI) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) built this 319,000 DWT double-hull oil carrier at HHI’s shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.

To remind, the construction of the vessel is a part of a $98.9 million contract signed in September 2019 between Bahri and IMI, a joint venture between Bahri, Lamprell, Saudi Aramco and HHI.

At the same time, the construction of the Rayah marks the successful completion of IMI’s first VLCC project, Bahri said.

As a gas-ready VLCC, Rayah benefits from superior fuel efficiency, as well as advanced systems to ensure heightened safety, better controls, and improved sustainability, the Saudi Arabia-based company added.

Furthermore, the vessel features the ABS SUSTAIN-1 notation as well as the LNG Ready notation recognizing its preparations for a future retrofit for LNG-fueled operation.

The ABS Sustain notations demonstrate adherence to certain UN Sustainable Development Goals related to vessel design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured and assessed. They establish a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting.

Both the SUSTAIN-1 and LNG Ready notations reflect Bahri, IMI, and ABS’ commitment to the environmental protection elements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision, the classification body explained.

“ABS is a world leader in gas as a marine fuel and is committed to helping shipowners on their decarbonization journey with a flexible approach to fleet modernization. This is an innovative vessel that is leading the way in terms of its design and its approach to sustainability, and we are proud to have been able to use our expertise to support its development”, said ABS chairman, president and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki.

“ABS is a long-standing business partner of Bahri Ship management and has been very supportive in Bahri’s initiatives of building the first of its kind VLCC vessel with SUSTAIN-1 and LNG Ready notations. Their knowledge in alternative fuels and vessel engineering has tremendously helped Bahri in achieving this … milestone. Going forward, Bahri considers ABS as one of its important business partners in Sustainable growth programs and the Kingdom’s 2030 vision for environmental protection,” added Abdulaziz Sabri, president of Bahri Ship Management.

Bahri currently owns and operates a fleet of 90 vessels, including 42 VLCCs, 23 chemical and ten product tankers, six multipurpose ro-ro vessels, and nine dry-bulk carriers, serving 150 ports worldwide.



