Baker Hughes and Chevron enter 20-year framework agreement

December 13, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Baker Hughes has entered into a 20-year framework agreement with Chevron Australia for the supply of subsea production systems.

Baker Hughes will offer its Aptara subsea production systems for Chevron Australia’s future offshore developments.

According to the company, the Aptara suite is an array of advanced subsea equipment including subsea trees, wellheads, control systems and more, and offers adaptable, lightweight and compact TOTEX-lite subsea systems to meet the industry’s evolving demands.

Baker Hughes stated that the agreement would see it consolidate regional deliveries of its 7” Aptara subsea production systems and that central to the agreement is a strong emphasis on Australian Industry Participation, enabling local industries and resources to play a pivotal role in the development of vital natural gas supplies for Australia and the region.

“Baker Hughes brings global expertise and a proven record in delivering key projects throughout the Asia Pacific region,” said David Dillon, Senior Vice President of Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems, Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes.

“This new framework agreement reflects our continued commitment to deliver valuable solutions to our customers and help navigate the evolving energy landscape in the most productive and efficient manner.”

Speaking about other recent news coming from the company, Baker Hughes in September secured two contracts with Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi, said to strengthen its North Sea presence for exploration logging, well intervention technology and subsea production systems.