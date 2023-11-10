Baker Hughes’ gas technology selected for Texas LNG export terminal

November 10, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Glenfarne Energy Transition has selected Baker Hughes to supply gas compression technology equipment for its Texas LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

Courtesy of Texas LNG

The order for the gas technology equipment is part of the partnership between Glenfarne’s subsidiary Texas LNG and Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes also has a framework agreement to make a strategic Pre-FID investment in the project’s late-stage development.

According to Glenfarne, the agreement with Baker Hughes facilitates Texas LNG’s “Green by Design” approach, which intends to use abundant sources of locally procured renewable energy to power the facility and drive the plant’s electric motors.

This green-ready infrastructure allows Texas LNG to eliminate most CO2 emissions to less than half of a typical LNG export project, making it one of the lowest-emitting liquefaction facilities in the world, the company explained.

“We are pleased to be partnering with a world-class organization like Baker Hughes for this critical equipment,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition. “Baker Hughes’ strategic commitment into Texas LNG further underscores the commitment between the parties on Texas LNG and its strength as a fully permitted, late-stage infrastructure project.”

“Natural gas and LNG will continue to play a critical role in the energy transition, and we are pleased to support Texas LNG with our leading technologies and partnership,” added Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman & CEO of Baker Hughes. “Our decades of experience in the LNG space and our proven solutions will help to ensure greater LNG supply as we work together to balance the energy trilemma of security, sustainability, and affordability.”

Texas LNG is a four million tons per annum (mtpa) LNG export terminal which will close its project financing in 2024 with construction commencing shortly thereafter.

The equipment order is expected to be granted in conjunction with the financial close of the project. The first LNG exports from Texas LNG are expected to be shipped in late 2027 or early 2028.

Samsung Engineering owns a minority equity interest and is leading the delivery of the facility along with Technip Energies USA.