Ballard’s marine fuel cell module gets industry-first type approval

April 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Fuel cell supplier Ballard Power Systems has received type approval from classification society DNV for its marine fuel cell module FCwave.

According to Ballard, this is Europe’s industry-first type approval and marks an important step in commercializing its fuel cell technology for marine applications.

It is also said to be a key to including fuel cells as part of zero-emission solutions for the marine industry.

Prior to issuing the approval, a series of simulations and tests were carried out at Ballad’s global Marine Center of Excellence in Hobro, Denmark, where the FCwave is developed and manufactured.

Courtesy of Ballard Power Systems

As described, the 200kW FCwavemodule is a flexible solution that can support the energy needs of various vessel types as well as onshore power. The scalable power module also offers a plug-and-play replacement for conventional diesel engines.

“The new classification of FCwave has removed a significant roadblock in helping the marine industry deploy zero-emission technologies and meet global emission reduction targets”, said Søren Østergaard Hansen, general manager, Marine, Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S.

“The Type Approval from DNV is highly important in building market confidence in hydrogen fuel cells and validates that FCwave is designed, tested and prepared for installation. The Type Approved FCwave module enables us to deliver the first deployment-ready fuel cell solution, capable of helping the marine sector take the next steps in implementing zero-emission operations.”

Just recently, Ballard and technology firm ABB received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for their high-power fuel cell concept which is expected to be completed within the next couple of years for application onboard a wide range of vessels.

