Yanmar wins DNV’s AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system

April 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Yanmar Power Technology, a subsidiary of Japan’s industrial diesel engine and machinery manufacturer Yanmar Holdings, has received an approval in principle (AiP) from Norway-based classification society DNV for its GH320FC maritime hydrogen fuel cell system.

Courtesy of Yanmar

As disclosed, the GH320FC is designed as a next-generation power source for marine applications with a design that reportedly “facilitates easy installation on various types of vessels.” According to the company, the system allows for multiple units to be connected in parallel and offers flexibility in the number of hydrogen fuel cell modules, enabling it to meet diverse power requirements across different ship types and operations.

Eric Tigelaar, Department Manager of the Commercial Marine Department at Yanmar Europe, said: “We are excited about this new milestone in meeting our customers’ needs for sustainable clean energy solutions in the marine sector. Our hydrogen fuel cell system is particularly well suited for applications such as coastal passenger ferries, inland waterway cargo vessels, port service vessels and operations in low or zero emission zones across Europe.”

Masaru Hirose, Director, General Manager of Large Power Products Business at Yanmar Power Technology, stated: “This is a significant milestone in bringing our hydrogen fuel cell solutions to European customers. Drawing on our experience with previous installations such as the hydrogen fuel cell system being used on a coastal passenger ferry currently in commercial operation in Japan, we believe our solutions can help the customers to achieve their decarbonization goals.”

Olaf Drews, Head of Engines & Pressurized Equipment, DNV Maritime, remarked: “As the maritime industry pushes forward towards decarbonization, we need to examine every option that offers full zero-emission operations. And fuel cells in combination with clean renewably produced fuels are a highly efficient and scalable power solution to meet this challenge. DNV is very pleased to award this AiP to Yanmar and to partner with such a future focused company to help set the stage for shipping’s next generation of vessels. We look forward to building on this great cooperation, working together to safely realize the benefits of this innovative technology for the maritime industry.”

In other news, at the beginning of 2025, Yanmar Power Technology received approval from the government for its hydrogen-fueled engines and hydrogen fuel cell systems production plan.

The proposal was approved under Japan’s Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Zero Emission Ship Construction Promotion Project. Specifically, the ministries selected 16 project proposals to promote the construction of zero-emission vessels that use ammonia, hydrogen, etc. as fuel. This is expected to result in investments of over JPY 120 billion (about $777.8 million) in production facilities in Japan’s shipbuilding and marine equipment industry.

It is also worth mentioning that Yanmar Holdings plans to restructure Yanmar Power Technology into two distinct companies by October 2025. As informed, the reorganization will create one company focused on industrial engines and another specializing in large power products.

