Baltic Pipe is now connected to Polish and Danish transmission systems

July 21, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Polish GAZ-SYSTEM and Danish Energinet, partners of the Baltic Pipe project, have completed the key stage of assembly works on the offshore gas pipeline by making the last welds to connect the pipeline with the Danish transmission network in Faxe and with the Polish transmission system in Pogorzelica.

Courtesy of GAZ-SYSTEM

According to GAZ-SYSTEM’s president, Tomasz Stępień, the Baltic Pipe is now technically an element of the national transmission system.

“Thanks to this investment, we have integrated the gas networks of Poland and Denmark, creating a new gas supply corridor to the region of Central and Eastern Europe. We still have start-up and gasification work ahead of us, and then start the transmission on the assumed date, i.e. on October 1 this year”, Stępień said.

Prior to connecting the offshore gas pipeline with onshore gas pipelines in both countries, preparatory activities were conducted, including the cleaning of the offshore gas pipeline, performing a water pressure test, draining the gas pipeline and drying.

On the Danish side, Energinet carried out the tie-in operation by welding an approximately 120-metre section connecting the onshore gas pipeline with the offshore gas pipeline in a previously prepared open trench.

GAZ-SYSTEM carried out similar activities by welding a slightly shorter 90-metre connector on the Polish side.

Upon completion of these works, activities related to the restoration of both construction sites to their original condition and the commissioning of the entire Baltic Pipe offshore gas pipeline system will commence.

All activities are carried out according to the schedule, GAZ-SYSTEM informed.

All work on the Baltic Pipe project in the North Sea was completed by Energinet at the end of April this year.

The 274-kilometre Baltic Pipe is scheduled for full commissioning on 1 January 2023 at a full annual capacity of up to 10 BCM.

The project is said to be one of the largest infrastructure investments in Poland and has been awarded the “Project of Common Interest” status by the European Commission.

