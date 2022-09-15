Baltic Pipe receives operating permit

September 15, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The Baltic Pipe project has received the operating permit, completing the process of obtaining all necessary decisions.

The offshore gas pipeline is scheduled for partial commissioning this October and full commissioning on 1 January 2023, at a full annual capacity of up to 10 BCM.

The opening ceremony for the 274-kilometer link will be held on 27 September.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Date set for Baltic Pipe opening ceremony Posted: about 1 month ago

Baltic Pipe is said to be one of the largest infrastructure investments in Poland and has been awarded the “Project of Common Interest” status by the European Commission.

It is being developed by Polish gas transmission system operator GAZ-SYSTEM and Danish transmission system operator Energinet.

The two parties completed the key stage of assembly works on the offshore gas pipeline by making the last welds to connect the pipeline with the Danish transmission network in Faxe and with the Polish transmission system in Pogorzelica in July.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: