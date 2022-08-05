Date set for Baltic Pipe opening ceremony

August 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Polish gas transmission system operator GAZ-SYSTEM will hold the opening ceremony for the Baltic Pipe project on 27 September.

The announcement comes as the technical commissioning of all three gas compressor stations that will distribute gas imported from the Norwegian Shelf in Poland has been completed.

Source: GAZ-SYSTEM

Technical readiness was first confirmed for the gas compressor station in Odolanów, which is the largest one, followed by the one in Goleniów and then in Gustorzyn.

According to GAZ-SYSTEM, all three are currently in the process of gassing and finishing works.

“Thanks to the expansion of the two existing compressor stations and the construction of a new one in Gustorzyn, the total gas compression capacity in the national transmission system will increase by over 50%, which will significantly improve the flexibility and security of the transmission network,” said Tomasz Stępień, president of GAZ-SYSTEM.

The technical commissioning was divided into two stages in order to maintain the smooth operation of the works, the company said.

The capacity of the Odolanów gas compressor station will increase by 30 MW, and the capacity will be from 280,000m3/h to 1,380,000m3/h of gas, while the capacity of the Goleniów compressor station will increase by 25 MW after the expansion.

The third gas compressor station, built from scratch in Gustorzyna, was equipped with three compressor units with a total capacity of 20 MW.

Baltic Pipe is said to be one of the largest infrastructure investments in Poland and has been awarded the “Project of Common Interest” status by the European Commission.

The 274-kilometer link is scheduled for partial commissioning this October and full commissioning on 1 January 2023, at a full annual capacity of up to 10 BCM.

