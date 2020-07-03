Bauer secures more piling work at French offshore wind project

Van Oord has awarded Bauer Spezialtiefbau with a contract for piling works at the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind project in France.

The German company will install 190 bored piles at 62 locations for three-legged jackets, as well as one substation location consisting of a four-legged jacket foundation.

Bauer Spezialtiefbau is going the provide and operate the drilling and grouting operations for the subsea operation, including the use of three newly designed BAUER Dive Drills DD 40 U.

Onboard offshore installation vessel Aeolus, Bauer will then execute grouting operations to fix the 190 bored piles at the drilling location.

Van Oord will start the offshore operations in 2021 with the installation of the bored piles using Aeolus, which will be assisted by a second vessel in 2022 to install jackets foundations.

Last year, Bauer tested onshore piles at the project to gather data for the design of foundations.

The Saint-Brieuc project will comprise 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines located some 16km off the coast at the nearest point. Ailes Marines plans to have the 496 MW offshore wind farm operational by 2023.