BBG, Harren & Partner form bulker alliance

Germany’s shipping companies Bremer Bereederungsgesellschaft (BBG) and Harren & Partner (H&P) have decided to create an alliance, combining their expertise, fleets and networks in the bulker segment.

The new ‘Harren Bulkers’ brand will provide an umbrella for the duo’s shared activities

As informed, BBG and H&P will manage a fleet of 23 bulk carriers.

“Harren & Partner is a … family-owned business with a very strong presence in the bulkers segment as well as other markets – such as heavy lifters, tankers and container feeders. By joining forces, we can benefit from our shared expertise while continuing to diversify and strengthen our ship management portfolios,” Joachim Zeppenfeld, BBG Managing Director, commented.

“BBG will continue to run as an operational entity, and our clients and business partners will not notice any changes in our day-to-day business.”

The two companies aim to systematically expand and strengthen the bulker segment over the long term.

“BBG and H&P see great potential in this field,” Peter Grönwoldt, Managing Director at Harren & Partner, said.

“The goal is to continue our strong growth in this sector. Founding Harren Bulkers is just the first step – one that will lay the foundation for acquiring more ships and expanding our fleet.”

BBG’s roots date back to 1970 when the company was founded under the name Frigomaris Shipping. The organisation first became specialised in the management of containerships under the name Ganymed Shipping starting in 1987. BBG has primarily operated bulk carriers since 2010. The company’s fleet includes Midi Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, Post-Panamax and Caper bulkers.

“Now that Harren & Partner has spent the last several years strengthening and expanding its position in the heavy lift and tanker segments, we want to continue this development with bulkers. We are convinced that founding Harren Bulkers will put both BBG and Harren & Partner in a very good position for the future,” Martin Harren, Managing Director of Harren & Partner, pointed out.

Founded in 1989, Harren & Partner has now several brands including SAL Heavy Lift, SAL Engineering, Intermarine, Combi Lift, Harren Tankers and Harren Bulkers.