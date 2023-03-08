Beacon Offshore taps Perma-Pipe for US Gulf of Mexico project

March 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Texas-headquartered Perma-Pipe International Holdings has secured a contract of over $9 million for Beacon Offshore’s Winterfell Project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Winterfell discovery area. Source: Kosmos

The contract will see Perma-Pipe’s FLOW-THERM subsea wet insulation applied to the flowline that forms a part of the Winterfell Project located at a water depth of approximately 1,600 meters.

The project will be executed at the company’s facility in the Port of Iberia, Louisiana, in the latter part of this year and will be completed before the end of 2023.

“We are excited to be working for Beacon, a new customer for us, who we very much hope will be a repeat customer in the near future,” said Grant Dewbre, COO and Senior Vice President for Perma-Pipe’s Americas region.

“We will ensure that Beacon’s schedule is met while delivering our products with the highest standards of quality and safety being adhered to at all times.”

Beacon Offshore completed the drilling of the Winterfell-2 appraisal well in January 2022 and confirmed greater potential in the area. The well is located on Block 943 was drilled to a total depth of approximately 8,700 meters.

At that time, the U.S. operator reported that the well could be brought online in two years due to the proximity of several existing and planned host facilities.