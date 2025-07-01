Danos wins work on US Gulf deepwater project targeting first oil later this summer

FPS Shenandoah surrounded by several smaller vessels
July 1, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Danos Operations Services, a subsidiary of U.S.-based energy services provider Danos, has won a contract with Texas-based exploration and production player Beacon Offshore Energy to provide production services for a floating production system (FPS) facility situated in the deepwater Gulf of America.

FPS Shenandoah; Source: Navitas Petroleum

Under the contract, Danos’ production operators, instrumentation and electrical technicians, mechanics, and offshore installation managers will work at FPS Shenandoah situated in the field of the same name. According to the energy services provider, some employees already started work on the platform last year.

The Shenandoah facility is said to be in the final stages of hook-up, with oil production expected to start later this summer. The field is situated in the Walker Ridge blocks, approximately 230 miles from New Orleans, with water depths up to 5,500 feet.

“We are honored to support Beacon Offshore Energy with production services,” said Danos’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Paul Danos. “Danos is a people-focused company, and we’re proud to introduce our new partner to the high-performing employees and strong customer service that define our team.”

The 26,050-metric-ton (mt) FPS, which was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, Korea, was originally meant to have a capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd). This was later boosted to 12,000 boepd to enable the addition of the Monument project subsea tieback.

In December 2024, the project partners–Navitas Petroleum, Beacon, and HEQ Deepwater–decided to additionally increase this to 140,000 boepd via debottlenecking activities. The Shenandoah expansion is planned to be implemented in the 2025–2028 period, allowing the project to accommodate the additional volumes from the Shenandoah South (North Yucatan) asset.

