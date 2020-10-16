Belgian, Dutch ports call for bids for joint shore power system

October 16, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Port of Antwerp, the Port of Rotterdam Authority, the Port of Amsterdam, North Sea Port Netherlands, Drechtsteden and De Vlaamse Waterweg are planning to set up a single shore-based power system for inland shipping and the river cruise industry.

On behalf of all these Shore-Based Power Parties (Walstroompartijen), the Port of Rotterdam Authority has published a European call for bids, which will ultimately lead to the selection of a contractor for these services.

The tender is in line with the partners’ policy to pursue a balanced development of the various port areas in the Netherlands and Belgium, which also aim to improve local quality of life and the environment.

Inland shipping has been identified as a more environmentally-friendly and efficient way of cargo delivery when compared to road haulage.

Using shore-power for different types of inland vessels further reduces their carbon footprint while in ports, allowing crews to use their onboard facilities without having to use diesel generators or the ship’s main engine.

In line with their respective sustainability policies, the ports have decided to team up in a joint approach to developing shore-based power and making the facility as user friendly as possible.

“This approach primarily focuses on the provision of services in the context of on-board disruptions, as well as invoicing for power supplied via the shore-based power units. Inland shipping takes places in an international context. Ideally, this new standardisation will be adopted by many other countries besides Belgium and the Netherlands,” the Port of Antwerp said in a joint release.

In the period ahead, other parties that offer shore-based power may also decide to join the new agreement.