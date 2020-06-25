Belov Engenharia orders fleet of Leopard ROVs
- Technology
Brazilian contractor Belov Engenharia has ordered four Saab Seaeye Leopard work vehicles for Petrobras operations in Brazil.
The Leopards join Belov’s Saab Seaeye fleet of ROVs, set for deployment from three dive support vessels (DSVs).
Belov will utilise them for cleaning and inspecting risers on floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs), amongst other tasks.
“The Leopard was chosen for its compact size to power ratio,” says Belov’s director of operations, André Weber Carneiro.
No other electric robotic vehicle is comparable to the 3000-metre rated electric Leopard, Saab Seaeye says.
Half the size of an equivalent hydraulic work vehicle, Leopard ROV is more agile and responsive, has greater workability and can handle stronger currents.
The electric ROV brings considerable savings in footprint, staffing, mobilisation and maintenance cost.
A key benefit in operation of the Leopard, is its iCON intelligent control architecture.
Specifically, this brings greater control and also offers more information about the vehicle’s operation and enhances fault diagnostics along with greater redundancy.
iCON is also future-friendly for evolving technologies including autonomous operations, Saab Seaeye added.
Furthermore, subsea tech firm Rovco has also recently purchased this electric remotely operated vehicle, expanding its subsea capability and capacity.
The system is for the purpose of carrying out ops on offshore wind projects throughout the summer.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 20 days agoPremium
- long read
The next generation of subsea robots
An ROV is a remotely operated underwater vehicle, also sometimes known as an underwater drone or und...Posted: 20 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Forum wraps up XLX-C ROV harbour trials
Forum Energy Technologies’ remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the Perry XLX-C, has completed harbour t...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Rovco adds Seaeye Leopard ROV to its fleet
Rovco has recently purchased a Saab Seaeye Leopard remotely operated vehicle, expanding its subsea c...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Saab Seaeye banks on another Sabertooth order
Michigan-based Hibbard Inshore has acquired a second Saab Seaeye Sabertooth underwater robotic vehic...Posted: about 1 month ago