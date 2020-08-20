Benthic to provide Mero field geotechnical site investigation
Benthic, a global geosciences company and part of Acteon, has signed a contract with Petrobras to provide geotechnical site investigation services at the Mero field offshore Brazil.
The work includes in-situ testing, sampling and seismic cone testing at 26 locations in water depths to 2200 meters.
The deepwater offshore operations will take place this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and current global economic conditions.
Following the offshore operations, Benthic will complete advanced onshore laboratory testing at its new technology center in Rio de Janeiro.
The company will use its PROD3 seabed drilling and geotechnical testing system, a proprietary portable remotely operated drill that can switch between piston sampling and rotary coring to maximize productivity.
“This contract follows a recent sequence of successful projects and reaffirms our commitment and working relationship with Petrobras in Brazil,” said Fabio Pereira, Benthic’s country manager for Brazil. “This is a key international market for Benthic and the subsea service industry in general.”
