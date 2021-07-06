Berge Bulk, GoodFuels trial biofuel on bulk carrier

July 6, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch marine biofuels supplier GoodFuels and bulker owner and operator Berge Bulk have carried out the first marine biofuel trial on a dry bulk carrier.

The vessel selected for the trial was a 181,403 dwt bulk carrier, Berge Tsurugi. As informed, the bulker received a delivery of GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuel during its call to the Port of Rotterdam on 3 June 2021.

GoodFuels’ marine biofuel is expected to reduce 80-90% carbon emissions, and substantially reduces SOx emissions, even versus very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and marine gas oil (MGO), the company claims.

“Today’s milestone with our partner Berge Bulk proves the viability of biofuels in the global dry bulk fleet. Most importantly, we are showing that solutions already exist to help us kickstart the decarbonisation journey,” Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodFuels commented.

“This milestone refuelling of Berge Tsurugi with sustainable marine biofuel is an important step in our journey toward decarbonisation,” Atul Trehan, Head of Operations at Berge Bulk stated.

“Reducing our carbon emissions is a critical part of Berge Bulk’s Blue Matters environmental strategy.”

“We are committed to developing commercially viable deep sea zero-emission vessels, powered by zero-emission fuels, in operation by 2030. Furthermore, we have made the ambitious commitment to become carbon neutral by 2025 at the latest.”

Last month, GoodFuels teamed up with Norwegian environmental non-profit organization ZERO to accelerate the shift to a renewable transport sector, with a special focus on sustainable biofuels for the maritime industry.