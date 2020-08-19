Back to overview
Home Green marine Beware of a good pitch: Separating the hype from substance key to successful decarbonization
Premium

Beware of a good pitch: Separating the hype from substance key to successful decarbonization

August 19, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account.

Log in Register

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop