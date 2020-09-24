BIO UV Group, PIRIOU extend collaboration

September 24, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Polar logistics vessel L’Astrolabe; Image by BIO UV Group

French ballast water treatment systems producer BIO UV Group has extended its collaboration agreement with French shipbuilder and repairer PIRIOU Group.

The deal formalises a five-year relationship between the two companies, and aims to support the BWTS installation and integration projects carried out at PIRIOU Group drydocks.

It also covers significant technical capacity to assist shipowners in their projects to integrate BIO-SEA ballast water treatment systems.

The agreement covers integration studies, installation of the onboard system, commissioning, maintenance and supply of the system and its spare parts.

“This marks an important milestone for the commercialisation of our BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system and expands our network of service partners around the world,” Benoît Gillmann, BIO-UV GROUP CEO and Founder, said.

Under the partnership, the two companies strengthen the technical support capabilities offer to shipowners.

The BWTS capabilities offered by PIRIOU include front end engineering and design, 3D scanning, technical feasibility studies, system integration, installation, and commissioning along with all service, maintenance and inspection requirements.

BIO-UV Group will also provide BIO-Sea installation and commissioning training to shipyard teams.

“The PIRIOU Group was looking to include a ballast water treatment solution and can now offer this service to its customers. PIRIOU specialises in the construction and repair of small and medium-tonnage vessels which perfectly matched the throughput capacity of BIO-SEA systems,” Xavier Deval, Business Director – BIO-SEA, BIO-UV Group, said.

The shipbuilder has construction and repair yards in France, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Réunion Island.