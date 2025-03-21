Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Molgas launches bio-LNG deliveries in Port of Zeebrugge

Molgas launches bio-LNG deliveries in Port of Zeebrugge

Business Developments & Projects
March 21, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Madrid-headquartered downstream LNG and renewable gases company Molgas Energy has commenced bio-LNG deliveries at the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium as part of its commitment to provide low-carbon energy solutions across Europe.

Courtesy of Molgas

Molgas shared the milestone via social media update on March 20, 2025, noting it reflected the company’s focus on developing competitive bio-LNG offerings and expanding its role in the energy transition.

As reported, the first deliveries started in January, with multiple operations supplying bio-LNG with negative carbon intensity (CI) score and additional deliveries scheduled in the coming weeks.

“The Port of Zeebrugge as a key hub for bio-LNG-fueled vessels dealing with FuelEU Maritime, enabling us to serve the marine customers efficiently. Through our Multi Truck to Ship (MTTS) process, we successfully manage deliveries of 200-300 tons simultaneous to the vessels operation (SIMOPS),” the company said.

Earlier this year, the Spanish company collaborated with environmental commodity trader STX Group to deliver 200 tonnes of bio-LNG to Fure Viken, a tanker vessel owned by Swedish shipping company Furetank, outside Mongstad, Norway.

The operation marked the first time that Molgas had delivered a mass-balanced bio-LNG bunker to a maritime customer in Norway.

In late 2023, Molgas made a strategic investment in Dutch low-emissions marine fuels supplier Titan to speed up the global uptake of alternative fuels like liquefied biomethane (LBM) in the maritime sector and complement its build-out of alternative fuel supply across Europe and beyond.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles