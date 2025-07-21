Back to overview
Black Sea deepwater gas project to sport US-made subsea equipment

July 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

London-headquartered precision engineering group Hunting PLC has secured a $31 million subsea order for its titanium stress joints (TSJs) for the third phase of a deepwater gas development in the Turkish part of the Black Sea.

Six TSJs, including the patented Direct Pull-thru Tube technology, will be supplied by Hunting’s Subsea Spring business unit located in Houston, Texas, and will be used on the second and third floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels operating on the deepwater development.

The contract will be completed over the next 24 months, with the first delivery expected in Q1 2027.

“Our continued success in the Turkish area of the Black Sea demonstrates the international demand and strength of Hunting’s titanium stress joint product offering. This order continues the Group’s run of success deploying this product line into key offshore regions including the Black Sea, Guyana, and the Gulf of Mexico,” said Jim Johnson, Hunting’s Chief Executive.

“Our revenue opportunities have also been expanded with the acquisition of FES in June, which forms part of our 2030 Strategy to target revenue from the longer cycle segment of the industry, which is less impacted by short-term commodity price volatility.”

The award follows Hunting’s maiden contract for the phase two development received in 2024, currently under production, and set to be completed by 2026. Together, the two awards represent around $51.6 million of revenue.

The company further revealed it was actively pursuing additional contract opportunities in the phase three development for its recently acquired Flexible Engineered Solutions (FES) product portfolio – a move said to be in line with Hunting’s broader growth strategy which focuses on the expansion of subsea operations.

Following this contract win, Hunting’s Subsea product group carries a sales order book totalling around $125 million, up from $72.5 million reported on December 31, 2024.

