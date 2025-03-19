Black & Veatch lands FEED contract for Verdagy’s 60 MW hydrogen project in Texas

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
March 19, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. renewable hydrogen electrolysis company Verdagy has selected compatriot engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company Black & Veatch as the front-end engineering and design (FEED) contractor for its 60-megawatt (MW) clean hydrogen project near the Gulf Coast in Texas.

Archive; Courtesy of Verdagy

As disclosed, the project, which will use Verdagy’s eDynamic electrolyzers, has a production capacity of more than 9,000 tons/year of clean hydrogen, with a targeted FEED completion in May 2025 and a final investment decision (FID) in July 2025.

It is understood that Verdagy’s eDynamic electrolyzers, designed and manufactured in the U.S., offer a wide dynamic operating range, and according to the company, will match the ERCOT grid’s energy variations in real time to improve grid resilience, to maximize hydrogen production that is both RFNBO compliant to meet European RED III requirements and 45 V compliant to meet U.S. Treasury requirements.

Rahul Bammi, Verdagy’s President Rahul, said: “We’re excited to tap Black & Veatch with its deep domain expertise for this FEED study. This project will bring over $150 million of investment to Texas, increase U.S. energy exports and create American jobs and be the precursor to over a gigawatt of upcoming projects in the state.”

Anand Pattani, Vice President and Managing Director of Energy Majors, Black & Veatch, commented: “Black & Veatch has broad experience in project execution, and infrastructure development in gas storage, processing and liquefaction. We’ve worked on front-end engineering design, and complete engineering, procurement, and construction of hydrogen electrolysis projects across North America and we’re pleased to be selected for this study. We will utilize this expertise as we support Verdagy on this project, which will help develop the U.S. energy industry and strengthen U.S. energy exports.”

To remind, in late 2024, Verdagy opened a gigawatt-scale electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Newark, California. The factory, said to be the “first Department of Energy (DOE)-supported” electrolyzer facility to open in the U.S., features more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space with the capacity to produce several gigawatts of electrolyzers.

Following the launch, it was revealed that U.S. technology company Petron Scientech will use 320 MW of eDynamic electrolyzers to produce over 45 kilotons per annum (KTA) of green hydrogen for integration into its biorefinery project for the production of e-methanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.

Marty Neese, Verdagy’s CEO, stressed at the time: “Verdagy’s mission is to provide green hydrogen at fossil parity costs, without subsidies, within five years, to drive mass adoption and to meaningfully lower carbon emissions.”

