Marinetrans project
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Logistics provider picked for Black & Veatch’s FLNG newbuild pair

Logistics provider picked for Black & Veatch’s FLNG newbuild pair

Project & Tenders
April 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Black & Veatch, a US-based engineering and construction company specializing in energy infrastructure, has awarded Norway’s Marinetrans with a project logistics contract for two floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel construction projects.

Illustration; Source: Marinetrans

Under the contracts spanning from 2025 to 2027, Marinetrans is set to provide comprehensive project logistics services for the two FLNG newbuilds. This includes the transportation of critical components, large heavy-lift deliveries, supply chain coordination, and on-site logistics support worldwide. 

“Partnering with Marinetrans ensures that we have a reliable and experienced logistics provider to manage the intricate supply chain of these high-profile FLNG vessel projects,” noted Christina Chai, Supply Chain Director at Black & Veatch. “Their expertise in project logistics will play a crucial role in the successful execution of our operations.”

As global demand for LNG continues to rise, the construction of these FLNG vessels is seen as a significant step toward increasing production capacity and enabling more flexible, sustainable energy solutions worldwide. 

“We are honored to be selected by Black & Veatch for these large projects,” said Reidar Evensen, Group Director, Projects & Offshore at Marinetrans. “Our expertise in complex logistics and focus on operational excellence ensure the timely and efficient construction of these state-of-the-art FLNG vessels.”

Vidar Olsen, Project Manager at Marinetrans, expressed his excitement to contribute to these projects and bring experience in maritime logistics to the table, emphasizing the company’s capability to take on the challenges of these large-scale projects.

The logistics solutions player plans to leverage its network and tailored solutions to meet the unique challenges this endeavor is expected to bring.

In December 2024, Black & Veatch divested its interests in the FLNG Hilli to Golar LNG. This FLNG is on contract with Perenco in Cameroon until July 2026, when it is expected to relocate to Argentina to start a 20-year job with Southern Energy, a consortium of natural gas producers in Argentina.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles