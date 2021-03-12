BOA Deep C gets Gulf of Thailand gig

March 12, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian offshore contractor BOA OCV has secured a contract with Beacon Offshore in Asia for the subsea construction vessel BOA Deep C.

The Oslo-listed firm said on Friday the 2003-built vessel will take on a subsea project in the Gulf of Thailand.

The contract will commence in the second quarter of this year.

With firm hire period including options, it will keep the 119-metre subsea OCV utilised towards the end of 2021.

The DP3 BOA Deep C comes equipped with 250t AHC plus 30t AHC auxiliary crane; and sports two 2,000-metre rated Oceaneering Millennium Plus ROVs.

BOA also recently secured a new contract with DEME Offshore for the subsea construction vessel BOA Sub C in the offshore wind sector.

DEME previously hired the vessel for W2W and accommodation services, grouting and ROV inspections at Morray East offshore wind farm.

The new contract will see BOA Sub C utilised at the 480MW Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.