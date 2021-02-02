DEME taking BOA vessel on Saint-Nazaire campaign

February 2, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian offshore contractor BOA has secured a new contract with DEME Offshore for the subsea construction vessel BOA Sub C.

DEME previously hired the vessel for W2W and accommodation services, grouting and ROV inspections at Morray East offshore wind farm.

The new contract will see BOA Sub C utilised at the 480MW Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

The contract is for a period of 220 days firm plus options.

The Oslo-listed firm added that the contract should commence in the second quarter of this year.

Capable of operating in water depth up to 3,000 meters, Boa Sub C, comes with the 400 t AHC main crane supported by the 30 t AHC crane, both OI Millennium WROV’s and the 2500 t carousel.