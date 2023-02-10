Boluda Towage steers toward global leadership with Smit Lamnalco acquisition

February 10, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Boluda Corporación Marítima, through its Boluda Towage division, has reached an agreement to acquire Smit Lamnalco, the world’s fifth-largest towage operator.

The deal is expected to enable the company to strengthen its presence in strategic markets such as Australia, the Middle East, and West Africa, with a presence in 50 countries.

The acquisition will bring Boluda Towage’s fleet to a total of 600 tugboats and an intervention capacity in 50 countries and 148 ports around the world.

Image credit: Boluda Towage

The Dutch company Smit Lamnalco is 50% owned by Boskalis Group and Rezayat Group. It employs more than 1,600 people and owns 111 vessels providing services in the LNG, tanker, and bulk segments.

Vicente Boluda Fos, Chairman of Boluda Corporación Marítima states: “Boluda is a company that has never stopped growing and transforming itself. This new stage is the logical consequence of previous evolutions that, over the last few years, have made us number 1 in port logistics services and in the towage sector. The industry is at a turning point, impacted by the climate emergency and geopolitical tensions. Shipping is at the center of these issues, facing challenges like never before. As a global leader, we are aware of our responsibilities and we will continue to commit to sustainable development, which benefits society and its development”.

“Smit Lamnalco is a solid company with more than 55 years of operational experience, present in more than 20 countries and with more than 1,600 employees worldwide. I have no doubt that this operation will be fruitful for both parties and especially for our customers who will benefit from a consolidated team, a diversified offer, and a greater capacity for intervention and innovation,” says Vicente Boluda Ceballos, Deputy Chairman at Boluda Towage.

This acquisition is still subject to regulatory approvals in several countries.