Boskalis to convert selected vessels into hybrids for ‘significant’ emissions reduction

April 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Papendrecht-based dredging and maritime services provider Boskalis has decided to convert numerous vessels within its Offshore Energy division into hybrid vessels through the retrofitting of energy storage systems.

Illustration. Diving support vessel Constructor. Source: Boskalis

This move will entail a sizable capital investment and is expected to reduce the vessels’ fuel consumption and associated carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions by an average of up to 20%, Boskalis said.

Additionally, the systems, also known as ‘power packs’, provide a power supply and energy storage facility while the vessels are docked which contributes to quieter and more efficient operations offshore.

The company plans to modify the versatile crane vessels Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2, two construction support vessels and two diving support vessels, all of which have dynamic position DP2 capabilities, over the next two years.

The Dutch firm said it already employs a range of technologies on board its vessels, including special dashboards to enhance efficient fuel usage and the use of biofuels as an alternative to fossil fuels.

As reported, within Boskalis’ fleet of trailing suction hopper dredgers, these measures have contributed to a 20% reduction in the vessels’ carbon intensity since 2011.

“Reductions in emissions are, in part, dictated by the readiness and global availability of suitable alternatives to fossil fuels within the maritime industry”, Boskalis states.

“For this reason, as a member of a consortium, Boskalis is participating in a comprehensive, multi-year research program to accelerate the use of methanol as an alternative fuel within the sector. We continue to collaborate with our industry peers, knowledge institutions and other partners to develop the expertise and technology necessary for the industry to reach climate neutrality.”

Boskalis aims to reduce its emissions in the near term using currently available technologies and to become climate neutral across its global operations by 2050.

