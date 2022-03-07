Breeze to design ammonia-fueled oil tanker

March 7, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian ship design company Breeze Ship Design will design an ammonia-powered oil tanker as part of the Norway-backed Green Shipping Program (GSP).

Photo: Breeze Ship Design

As informed, the Breeze design will be based on an existing 110,000 dwt Aframax vessel.

Currently, Breeze is engaged in several projects for the development of low- or zero-emission vessels within the fishery, wind & energy, and coastal- and deep-sea shipping sectors.

“We strongly believe in collaboration and have joined industry collaborations such as Green Shipping Program and NCE Marine Cleantech,” Breeze Ship Design said.

“Together with partners such as Equinor, DNV, Yara, Grieg and Altera Infrastructure, Breeze Ship Design will take part in a pilot for an ammonia powered oil tanker (Aframax – 110K DWT) as part of the Green Shipping Program. The vessel used as basis for this pilot is a Breeze design.”

Specifically, Breeze Ship Design will take responsibility in the work package for ship integration of the ammonia fuel and bunkering systems, as well as machinery and propulsion systems.

The main objectives of the pilot project are:

Investigate the technical and economic applicability of ammonia engines, fuel and bunkering systems on a generic tanker design.

Understand operational safety aspects and competence requirements.

Solve security challenges in the design and identify barriers.

The ultimate goal of the pilot is to enable an Equinor chartered tanker powered by ammonia.

Green Shipping Program

GSP is a public-private partnership that aims to advance the Norwegian government’s maritime strategies and plans.

The programme’s vision is to develop and strengthen Norway’s goal to establish “the world’s most efficient and environmentally friendly shipping”.

Funded by the Norwegian government, the program is led by the classification society DNV.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: