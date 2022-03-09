Bridge Petroleum contracts Fraser for well and pipeline operatorship

March 9, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fraser Well Management (FWM) and Fraser Integrity Management (FIM) have won a contract by Bridge Petroleum to provide well and pipeline operator services for the Bardolino field off the UK coast.

The field is situated in UKCS Licence Block 22/13a, approximately 162 kilometres east northeast of Aberdeen in a water depth of 90 metres.

The Bardolino subsea production well is tied back by a two-kilometre, six-inch production pipeline, a three-inch gas lift pipeline and umbilicals to the Howe subsea manifold, which is connected to the Nelson production platform.

Bridge Petroleum has recently increased its interest in the Bardolino field and assumed licence operatorship.

According to the Fraser group, the new contract is FIM’s debut pipeline operatorship appointment.

FWM and Bridge Petroleum previously worked together back in 2020 when the UK-based oil and gas development and production firm appointed FWM to operate the suspended appraisal well in the Galapagos field in the Northern North Sea.

“We have worked with Fraser on the Galapagos field as the well operator and are pleased to extend and enhance our relationship with them on the Bardolino Field,” said Bridge Petroleum executive director Fazrie Wahid.

Fraser managing director Nick Ford said: “We are pleased with the addition of the Bardolino well to our growing well operatorship portfolio and are particularly excited about FIM’s debut appointment as pipeline operator. Being able to provide a turnkey solution to our clients for their subsea tieback wells and pipelines strengthens their business.”