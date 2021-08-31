BSM Germany to cut CO2 emissions using behavioral science

August 31, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Hamburg-based ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has partnered with UK-based software startup Signol to explore the role of behavior-based data science in reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions of the vessels.

As disclosed, the partners will explore how giving personalized performance feedback to masters and chief engineers can positively impact their behavior in selecting the optimum speed for the vessel and ultimately lead to more fuel-efficient voyages.

BSM’s operational data analytics per vessel will be combined with behavioral science in a dedicated app built by Signol, creating personalized targets and feedback for each crew member.

“Whilst shipping is the most efficient means of global transport with the lowest carbon emissions, we at BSM believe that the potential for improvement in this field is still immense,” said Nick Topham, Managing Director at BSM Germany.

“By introducing our crew to the direct impact of their actions, we hope that we can drive them to make measurable fuel and CO2 savings.”

The use of the Signol app onboard BSM-managed vessels intends to not only improve crew decisions with regards to fuel consumption but also aims to boost seafarer morale and wellbeing onboard due to ongoing communication and personal interaction.

“Our studies have shown that changing the Master’s behaviour alone could result in over five per cent lower fuel usage as well as in much higher job satisfaction by giving employees a sense of empowerment,” stated Dan White, CEO and Co-Founder at Signol.

More than 60 masters and chief engineers on 28 vessels will take part in the pilot project that commenced on 25 August 2021.

Over a period of six months, each participating crew member will receive individualized targets via the Signol app which are calculated based on the crew’s recent performance. Every week, the participating seafarers will get updates on personal milestones and achievements via the app and email.

In this way, they can digitally review their voyages and the progress they have made on fuel efficiency and submit their personal feedback via the app.

“Achieving carbon neutrality requires structural and incremental change and can only be achieved if corporations act in unison,” Managing Director of BSM Germany Nick Topham concluded.