Buchan wraps up offshore site investigations for 1 GW Scottish floater

November 15, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Buchan Offshore Wind, a consortium comprising BayWa r.e., Elicio, and BW Ideol, has completed offshore site investigations for the 1 GW floating wind farm in Scotland.

Ocean Infinity, who commenced the surveying process for Buchan Offshore Wind in April this year, used the Normand Superior vessel to conclude the survey with cone penetration tests on the wind farm site off the northeast coast of Scotland.

The objective of the survey campaign was to identify and quantify the geotechnical and environmental characteristics of both the development site and the export cable route.

The information will now be assessed and used to support the development of the project’s design and environmental assessment, said Buchan Offshore Wind.

In 2022, the developers selected Natural Power to lead the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Buchan project. At the beginning of October, Buchan Offshore Wind submitted the Offshore Scoping Report for the 1 GW floating wind farm to the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate.

The Buchan floating wind farm site is located off the northeast coast of Scotland, 75 kilometers northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire Coast.

The project will use BW Ideol’s Damping Pool floating foundations, which are designed to optimize the performance of floating wind turbines, even in extreme conditions, according to the company.