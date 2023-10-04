Bunker Holding: Biofuel available at more than 80 ports

October 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Marine fuel supplier Bunker Holding has secured biofuel availability in more than 80 ports around the world.

Bunker Holding

As the demand for lower carbon fuels is on the rise, Bunker Holding and its subsidiaries worked to increase accessibility to biofuels at multiple ports throughout the world. This comes at a time of the recent adoption of the FuelEU Maritime regulation, the entering into force of the IMO CII, and the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS

“Bunker Holding is overcoming the challenges from the green transition simultaneously with our customers. It is affecting how we conduct business in a changing market, driven by the new IMO GHG strategy and new regulations such as IMO CII, EU ETS, and FuelEU maritime,” said Valerie Ahrens, Senior Director of New Fuels and Carbon Markets at Bunker Holding.

“We are all in the same boat but as a leading marine fuel supplier with an extensive network and global reach, we are well positioned and equipped to help our clients. Much of our work has gone into building strong and reliable supplier relations, which are essential to ensuring we can connect reliable suppliers with the end-users of biofuel globally,”

“During the past months, we have been intensifying our efforts on ensuring biofuel availability at numerous ports and at a global scale. This puts the Group in a unique position as a marine fuel supplier. Providing a relevant and competitive value proposition including low-carbon fuels is a crucial part of our New Fuels strategy and key to succeed as a business, given the upcoming IMO and EU regulations,” Manja Ostertag, Head of Biofuels, who is coordinating the global efforts to develop the supply of biofuels in key regions and ports, noted.

The company is providing different types of lower carbon products as well as blends of biofuels and conventional fuels and can deliver those products not only to flow ports, such as ARA and Singapore, but also to numerous other ports.

During the past months, biofuels have been bunkered to different segments, reaching from cruise and ferry lines and containerships to offshore clients and even smaller businesses.

Bunker Holding is not only delivering lower carbon fuel solutions through its affiliates, such as biofuels or LNG, but also preparing for the evolving offtake of alternative marine fuels, such as methanol and ammonia.

Recently, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yara Clean Ammonia to collaborate on the development of the market for clean ammonia as a shipping fuel.