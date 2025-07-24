Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Teekay Tankers runs multiple ships on Burando Energies’ biofuel in ARA region

Teekay Tankers runs multiple ships on Burando Energies’ biofuel in ARA region

Business Developments & Projects
July 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine energy transportation company Teekay Tankers has teamed up with marine fuels supplier Burando Energies to deploy B100 ISCC-certified FAME residue on multiple vessels across the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

Illustration only. Courtesy of Teekay Tankers

According to Burando Energies, the delivery of B100 straight-run FAME residue marks ‘a major breakthrough’ in deep-sea decarbonization.

Earlier this year, Teekay Tankers and Buradno Energies collaborated on a 30% biofuel blend to test operational viability. The bunkering operation included the delivery of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) containing 30% ISCC-certified FAME residue in the Port of Amsterdam. 

The companies have now scaled up to a “fully renewable marine fuel, commercially delivered, operationally proven, and fully certified”, transitioning from trials to full deployment in the ARA region, Burando Energies explained.

The Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA), said to be the world’s second-largest bunkering hub, is the focus of the newly-launched Bunkering Services Initiative, which aims to address the widely reported issues of fuel quantity shortages and fuel quality opacity across the marine fuel supply chain.

The initiative defines a new ”gold standard” of technology-enabled bunkering operations, with integration of mass flow meters, digitalized workflows over the blockchain, traceable fuel quality measurements throughout the supply chain, full accounting of quantity balances, and real-time reporting to participants

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles