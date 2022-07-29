Fincantieri delivers NCL’s 1st energy-efficient Prima-class cruise ship

July 29, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered the next-generation energy-efficient cruise ship Norwegian Prima to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), a part of the US-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Norwegian Prima cruise ship. Source: Fincantieri’s Twitter account

The vessel has been delivered today, 29 July, at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera, Venice.

The Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels in NCL’s Prima-class of cruise ships which will form the backbone of the future NCL fleet.

Deliveries of the six units are scheduled each year between 2022 and 2027.

Weighing more than 142,500 tons and measuring almost 300 metres in length, Prima-class cruise ships can accommodate 3,215 guests.

The Prima-class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri with a focus on energy efficiency, a twofold aim of optimising consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact.

The cruise ships are also compliant with all the most recent regulations on this matter, the shipbuilder said.

Besides NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings operates the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, to which Fincantieri will deliver its third luxury cruise ship next year, as well as Oceania Cruises, for which the shipbuilder has in its order book two new-generation cruise ships which will start the Allura-class.

In 2021, the cruise company partnered with Miami-Dade County to make the new Cruise Terminal B and homeporting ships shore power-ready by fall 2023.

As part of its sustainability program, the company also unveiled its long-term climate action strategy and goal to reach carbon neutrality through reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program.

