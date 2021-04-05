Bureau Veritas commits to setting science-based emissions reduction targets

April 5, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Bureau Veritas, a France-based testing, inspection and certification services provider, has joined the Science Based Targets initiative, a group of companies that are demonstrating the highest level of ambition on climate and paving the way to a net-zero future.

As a member of this group, Bureau Veritas commits to aligning climate targets to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Specifically, science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined pathway to future-proof growth by specifying how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It is a collaboration between CDP, World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

Bureau Veritas said it will ensure that its low-carbon transformation is aligned with climate science. Its carbon emission reduction targets for 2025 are currently being analyzed by the Science Based Targets initiative.

As a “Business Ambition for 1.5° C” signatory, Bureau Veritas is part of the list of companies taking action on the Science Based Targets initiative. Additionally, it is part of the group of visionary leaders within the UN Global Compact. Bureau Veritas is also recognized as committed to setting science-based targets on CDP and We Mean Business.

In joining Business Ambition for 1.5°C, the group has also become part of Race to Zero, the UN-backed campaign led by the High-Level Champions for Climate Action. This global campaign looks to rally leadership and support from all non-state actors for a healthy, resilient, zero-carbon recovery.