Busy summer ahead for Boskalis and NKT at Triton Knoll offshore wind project

The consortium of Boskalis and NKT is set to work through the summer to install the offshore export cables at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK.

As reported, an initial 25km stretch of export cable has already been installed from the landfall north of Anderby Creek in Lincolnshire, establishing a connection between the onshore and offshore electrical infrastructure for the first time.

Boskalis and NKT will continue with cable installation throughout the summer in order to complete the full offshore circuit of two lengths of three-core export cable, linking the two offshore substations to the onshore electrical network.

Once complete, each circuit will be capable of transmitting the high voltage electricity generated by the wind farm back to the shore 50km away.

Inter-array cabling will also follow during the summer, ahead of turbine installation in early 2021.

“It’s great to see the onshore and offshore assets coming together now, and its thanks to our teams and contractors that Triton Knoll is becoming an increasingly physical presence offshore. It’s also a big thank you to the local community that has worked with us throughout the construction works to date,“ said Julian Garnsey, Triton Knoll and innogy Project Director.

Triton Knoll will comprise 90 MHI Vestas 9.5 MW turbines set to be commissioned in 2021.