BV grants type approval for Damen’s digital platform

March 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has granted a type approval certification for cyber resilience of Damen’s Triton IoT platform.

Damen

Triton’s receipt of type approval, a significant milestone for the platform, is the result of a close collaboration between Damen Digital Solutions, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bureau Veritas.

From the outset, Damen has focused on cyber security and its procedures in the development of Triton. This included hardening the gateway and implementing procedures in software and firmware updates, as well as data security at rest and transit and a robust risk management process.

The solution enables the gathering of all available operational asset data from a vessel and its engines, pumps, hydraulics, alarms and other equipment, amounting to over 10,000 signals for a single vessel.

This is then communicated to crew on board and fleet managers on shore. With this data, which is presented on various on board and remote dashboards, crew can track asset health, maintenance scheduling and more.

Damen, together with TCS, intends to continue to develop the platform, providing valuable data analysis to its clients that will help to enhance the efficiency of their operations.

“The Triton IoT Platform is the perfect example of how digital technology can transform an industry. It is a … solution which enables unlocking exponential business for Damen and also benefits its ecosystem and the wider society,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT & Digital Engineering, TCS.

“Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Cyber Resilience for the Triton IoT Platform echoes our commitment towards building a secured Connected IoT Ecosystem for sustained growth and transformation.”

All of Damen’s newbuilds, some 150+ vessels per year, are delivered with the Triton IoT platform.

Triton can also be retrofitted to existing vessels and can co-exist with legacy systems, providing even more opportunities for operators to benefit from its capabilities.

