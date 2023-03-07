Damen delivers eco-friendly tug to Trinidad & Tobago’s NEC

March 7, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has delivered new eco-friendly ASD Tug 2811 to National Energy Corporation (NEC), a subsidiary of the state-owned National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

Damen

ASD Tug 2811, named National Energy Resilience in recognition of the role it will play in delivering low-emission towage, has been fitted with Damen Triton, Damen’s in-house remote monitoring software. Triton gathers data from across the vessel and analyses it to deliver valuable insights into efficiency and operability to owners and operators via its web-based platform.

For NEC, this will include insights into fuel consumption and CO₂, NO x and CO₂e emissions. Combining this data with its operational profile will allow NEC to optimize the vessel’s operating profile, potentially reducing fuel consumption by up to 15-20%.

Furthermore, NEC has opted for installation of installed a class certified Damen Marine NO x Reduction System to make it IMO Tier III compliant.

While this is not a requirement in the Caribbean Sea yet, it is in full alignment with NEC’s commitment to promoting sustainability in the local and regional energy sectors.

NEC is making the purchase in response to the increase in oil & gas exploration and production in the waters of the southern Caribbean, with its duties including rig relocation and other offshore operations.