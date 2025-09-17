BW Energy
BW Energy makes changes to its executive management team

BW Energy makes changes to its executive management team

September 17, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Oslo-listed oil and gas E&P player BW Energy has revealed the names of its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

These changes to the firm’s executive management team will see Brice Morlot in the role of Chief Operating Officer and Thomas Young as Chief Financial Officer. Morlot, who joined BW Energy in 2024 as CFO, succeeds Lin Espey, who stepped down as COO in July.

Young, who previously worked as Chief Strategy Officer, has been part of the company since its inception and has overseen the development of its growth strategy, playing what is said to be a key role in the firm’s financing activities, leveraging a wide range of strategy, economics, and corporate finance competencies.

Commenting on this, Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy, highlighted: “The appointments reflect our strategy to promote from within and build on existing strengths.

“Brice and Thomas have contributed significantly to BW Energy’s development, and I am very confident they will continue to do so in their new roles as we execute our plan to increase production to ~90,000 barrels per day in 2028.”

The Oslo-listed firm recently secured financing for the refurbishment of a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit and a short-term lease of a development rig in relation to the development of an oil field off the coast of Brazil.

