BW LNG names two new LNG carriers

August 19, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norway-based gas shipping company BW LNG, part of the BW Group, has named its two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, BW ENN Snow Lotus and BW Cassia, in South Korea.

Photo: BW LNG

The naming ceremony for the newbuilding pair was held at Okpo Shipyard, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) on 10 August.

The two 86,000 dwt Singapore-flagged vessels feature an advanced design that enables focus on safe operations and flexibility, as well as low fuel consumption and emissions profile, the company said.

Both ships have a carrying capacity of 174,000 cbm, and are equipped with MEGI propulsion and a full reliquefaction system.

They will begin their time charter contracts with ENN and BP, according to the gas shipping firm.