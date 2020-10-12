BW LNG starts El Salvador FSRU conversion project
BW LNG, a unit of the Singapore-based gas shipping giant BW Group, has hit a new milestone with its El Salvador FSRU conversion project.
The company noted that at the end of last month, the strike steel ceremony took place at the Keppel Shipyard. This marked the physical start of the BW Tatiana FSRU conversion process for the LNG-to-power project in El Salvador.
The project will meet 30 per cent of El Salvador’s energy demand, and reduce its environmental impact through the use of cleaner fuels for more sustainable power generation.
BW LNG signed a contract last year for the provision of an FSRU with U.S.-based private energy company Invenergy that is developing El Salvador’s first LNG-to-power project.
Inverengy is the main shareholder of Energía del Pacífico, the company behind the LNG-to-power project currently under construction at the Port of Acajutla.
The Hague-based energy giant Shell will supply LNG to the project under a long-term deal signed with Energía del Pacífico.
Besides the floating LNG import facility, the project includes the construction of a 378-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant and an approximately 44-kilometer electric transmission.
