BW Offshore to demolish laid-up FPSO despite previous re-use plans

April 23, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

FPSO operator BW Offshore has sold its laid-up FPSO Berge Helene for demolition and recycling despite previous plans to use it on a project development located offshore Brazil.

Berge Helene FPSO - BW Offshore
Berge Helene FPSO; Source: BW Offshore

BW Offshore reported on Friday, 23 April that it has signed an agreement to dispose of the FPSO Berge Helene for environmentally safe demolition and recycling in compliance with the Hong Kong Convention at Priya Blue shipyard in India.

