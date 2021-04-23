Back to overview Home Fossil Energy BW Offshore to demolish laid-up FPSO despite previous re-use plans Premium BW Offshore to demolish laid-up FPSO despite previous re-use plans Vessels April 23, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic FPSO operator BW Offshore has sold its laid-up FPSO Berge Helene for demolition and recycling despite previous plans to use it on a project development located offshore Brazil.Berge Helene FPSO; Source: BW OffshoreBW Offshore reported on Friday, 23 April that it has signed an agreement to dispose of the FPSO Berge Helene for environmentally safe demolition and recycling in compliance with the Hong Kong Convention at Priya Blue shipyard in India. Premium content You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Would you like to read on? Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now! Log in Yes, I want premium content Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Go to the shop View post tag: Berge Helene FPSO View post tag: BW Offshore View post tag: recycling Share this article