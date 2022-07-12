C-Job to design first fully electric Ro-Pax ferry in Greece

July 12, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Greek ferry operator Saronic Ferries has selected the Netherlands-based ship design and engineering company C-Job Naval Architects to develop the design of the first fully electric roll-on/roll-off passenger (Ro-Pax) ferry in Greece.

Courtesy of C-Job Naval Architects

As disclosed, C-Job has delivered an initial design to Saronic Ferries following an extensive sustainable fuel feasibility study.

According to Saronic Ferries, the zero-emission passenger Ro-Pax ferry has a capacity of 800 passengers and will feature a variety of sustainable aspects, including fully electric propulsion, and will recharge in the port of Piraeus.

The design will include energy-saving solutions and features offering comfort at no expense to the environment, the partners claim.

The vessel is expected to join the fleet in 2026, sailing between Piraeus and the islands of Aegina and Agistri, provided the infrastructure required in the port of Piraeus is in place.

The electric ferry is a part of Saronic Ferries’ effort to operate an emissions-free fleet by 2040. Partner of Saronic Ferries, George Papaioannides, said: “We are taking a step towards a cleaner world and we envision our operation in the Saronic Islands to be the inspiration for others to initiate more green fleet renewal projects in Greece.”

In order to enable the development of an electric ferry for local deployment in Greece, Saronic Ferries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the classification society DNV during the Posidonia 2022 trade fair, which took place in Athens back in June.

