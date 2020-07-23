C-Kore completes Western Australia operations

C-Kore Systems has completed deployment of its Cable Monitor and Subsea TDR units for an operator in Western Australia.

The C-Kore units identified and localised anomalies in the subsea infrastructure saving time and money on the subsea campaign while ensuring the operator gained accurate information to inform the field’s maintenance program.

A subsea engineer for the operator said, “We were very pleased with C-Kore’s excellent service and the quick and accurate data their Cable Monitor and Subsea TDR gave. The results achieved could not be obtained using conventional test equipment. With our most recent

mobilisation during the COVID-19 crisis, it was a relief we didn’t need to send any personnel offshore with the equipment.”

Greg Smith, general manager of C-Kore added, “It is great to be able to work so closely with this operator. Their repeated business is testimony to the strong working relationships we build up with our customers and the time and money our technology saves. We were delighted that

we could successfully perform measurements on this campaign that had been unsuccessful with conventional testing equipment. With the difficulties of getting people offshore due to COVID-19, it is an added benefit that our equipment can be used without any extra offshore personnel.”