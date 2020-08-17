C-Kore deploys subsea testing tools for Total in North Sea
C-Kore Systems has deployed subsea testing tools on Total’s Greater Laggan Area, West of Shetland to perform electrical testing on the field’s umbilicals.
With the data provided by C-Kore’s dubsea TDR, discontinuities were quickly located, saving time and money compared to traditional subsea testing techniques.
Greg Smith, general manager of C-Kore said: “Our Subsea TDR tool has proven to be very valuable to our customers and the detailed information it provides is not achievable with any other measuring equipment. We have kept operation simple, in line with our entire design philosophy. In this day and age, automating the testing process to deploy with fewer personnel on the vessels is key.”
