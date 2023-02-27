Cajun Sun concludes 1st-ever net-zero voyage fuelled by bio-methanol

February 27, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The dual-fuel vessel Cajun Sun has completed the first-ever net-zero voyage fuelled by bio-methanol, Methanex Corporation (Methanex) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) revealed.

Geismar Departure, Image credit Methanex

The Cajun Sun, operated by Methanex’s subsidiary Waterfront Shipping and chartered from MOL,

departed from Geismar, U.S. on January 17 and arrived in Antwerp, Belgium on February 4.

By blending ISCC-certified bio-methanol that has negative carbon intensity with natural gas-based methanol, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions on a lifecycle basis were achieved for the 18-day trans-Atlantic voyage.

The purpose of the voyage was to showcase that the pathway to net-zero emissions and the decarbonization of the shipping industry is possible today with methanol as a marine fuel.

“This innovative fuel solution offers shipping companies the ability to achieve net-zero carbon emissions today, supporting the industry’s transition to a low-carbon future,” Methanex, the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol, said.

As a cleaner-burning marine fuel, conventional methanol already presents a pathway to decarbonization, with further innovations in bio-methanol offering vital solutions for the industry to achieve climate neutrality.

It meets the IMO’s pollutant emissions regulations, reducing SOx by 99 percent, NOx by up to 80 percent, and PM by 95 percent compared to heavy fuel oil, Methanex said.

Methanex produces its bio-methanol blended fuel from conventional and negative-carbon intensity bio-methanol at its ISCC-certified facility in Geismar, Louisiana, and is poised to meet industry demand for this sustainable fuel today.

Arrival in Antwerp; Image credit Methanex

MOL took delivery of the Cajun Sun, a 50,000 dwt methanol carrier, from its compatriot shipbuilder Minaminippon Shipbuilding in 2016. The vessel is equipped with 2-stroke dual-fuel low-rev main engine capable of running on methanol.

The Japanese shipping company has welcomed a new dual-fuel methanol carrier Cypress Sun a month ago from the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The vessel was chartered by Canada-based Waterfront Shipping Company (WFS) from MOL under a long-term contract.

The Cypress Sun is a sister ship to the methanol-fueled Capilano Sun, which was delivered in 2021 and is also on charter to WFS. MOL operates one of the world’s largest fleets of methanol carriers, with a total of 19 vessels.