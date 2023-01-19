MOL welcomes new methanol-fueled methanol carrier

January 19, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of the newbuild dual-fuel methanol carrier from South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

Methanol carrier Cypress Sun. Courtesy of MOL

The naming ceremony and delivery of the Cypress Sun took place on January 17, MOL informed.

The vessel measures 186 metres in length and can run on either methanol or conventional heavy fuel oil.

The vessel was chartered by Canada-based Waterfront Shipping Company (WFS) from MOL under a long-term contract.

The Cypress Sun is a sister ship to the methanol-fueled Capilano Sun, which was delivered in 2021 and is also on charter to WFS.

MOL is said to operate one of the world’s largest fleets of methanol carriers, with a total of 19 vessels, including the newly-delivered Cypress Sun, and it has been expanding the number of dual-fuel vessels which can run on methanol since 2016.

Currently, the country operates five of the 23 methanol dual-fuel tankers in service worldwide, including the Cypress Sun.

It is estimated that methanol fuel can reduce sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by up to 99%, particulate matter (PM) emissions by up to 95%, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 80%, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 15% in comparison to burning conventional marine fuel.