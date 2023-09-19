Premium
California’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and Chevron seen as ‘monster of a climate case’
Five oil majors - ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron – together with the American Petroleum Institute (API) are being sued in the U.S. state of California for their alleged role in downplaying the risks posed by fossil fuels, which led to tens of billions of dollars in damage. This lawsuit, which was welcomed by climate leaders and activists for aiming to hold Big Oil accountable for climate change, is perceived as a reckoning of sorts at a time when energy transition and net-zero efforts are getting a bigger foothold in the global energy game.
